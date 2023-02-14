2 Odessans accused in burglary spree

Feb. 13—Two Odessa men have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries involving businesses, vehicles and stolen vehicles.

Roger Risher and Abel Abila, both 37, were booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity. In addition, Risher is facing an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge and Abila was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and a failure to identify/fugitive from justice charge.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers noticed a stolen vehicle in the Stripes parking lot at Yukon Road and Andrews Highway on Friday and during the course of their investigation, ended up in the 8300 block of Golder Avenue where they saw another stolen vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained and during the subsequent search, officers found a "considerable" amount of stolen property, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Division, Property Unit, linked Risher and Abila to several business burglaries, including those at The Mango Tango, 1219 West 10th Street, and Don Saul Automotive, located at 8th and Jefferson.

Anyone with information concerning these crimes is encouraged to contact the Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Callers are anonymous.

Risher is being held on surety bonds totaling $23,500 and Abila is being held on surety bonds totaling $82,500.

Jail records show Abila was wanted on failure to appear warrants in three Ector County District Court cases where he's facing theft and evading arrest charges dating back to alleged incidents in December 2019.