2 off-duty officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two off-duty officers were shot at the Philadelphia International Airport parking garage on Thursday night, police said.

One of the officers was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, while the other was taken to Jefferson Hospital, authorities said.

Sources said one of the officers is in critical condition and the other was shot in the arm.

Sources said the incident was likely an attempted robbery at the airport. At least one of the two officers fired shots back at the suspects and a black Dodge Charger fled the scene, according to sources.

Later, the same Dodge Charger arrived at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and dumped an 18-year-old's body at the hospital. The 18-year-old was eventually pronounced dead, sources said.

A gun is also missing from one of the officers, sources said.

This a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

