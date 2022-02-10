2 officers accused of theft from Peoria Police Officer’s Association

A grand jury indicted two former officers in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars from the Peoria Police Officer’s Association, according to an Arizona Attorney General's Office news release Thursday.

The indictment alleges 33-year-old Mitchell Fuller of Peoria and 46-year-old Cameron Lebbon of Anthem took funds from the PPOA for their personal use.

Fuller, the former association treasurer, is accused of taking $34,000, while former PPOA president Lebbon is accused of taking $15,700, according to a news release.

The thefts are alleged to have happened on or between Jan. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2020, according to the indictment dated Oct. 19, 2021.

Each officer faces one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft. The offenses are Class 2 felonies, the indictment stated.

The Attorney General's Special Investigations section investigated the case, which will be prosecuted by the the office’s Fraud and Special Prosecutions section.

