2 officers among those arrested after smuggling underwear, meth at multiple Ga. state prisons

Multiple people were arrested after contraband was found at several Georgia state prisons.

The first incident happened on Jan. 1 at the Calhoun State Prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, the warden was notified of a person near the facility. Officials later found a duffle bag near the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kendrick Thomas and Montavius Warren were both arrested regarding the incident.

That same day at Smith State Prison, authorities said a visitor, Alexis White, went inside the prison’s front entrance.

After she was scanned, officers reportedly noticed an abnormal object on her. Officials said she consented to a search, where three pieces of paper were folded inside a napkin, tied together with rubber bands and wrapped in a plastic bag. She was then arrested by Glennville police.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Jan. 7 at Hays State Prison, security staff reportedly found 12 packages wrapped in electrical tape in Ofc. Nicholas Grindle’s locker.

GDOC said the contraband consisted of seven vape pens, one vape bottle, a wireless earbud, 20 charging cables, five charging blocks, 14 cell phones, 222 grams of marijuana, and 760 grams of methamphetamine.

Grindle admitted to trying to bring the contraband to an inmate. He was arrested by the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Chattooga County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The following day at Hancock State Prison, authorities searched Ofc. Jehan Landau as she reported to work. Authorities seized the following contraband: a pair of white socks, a pair of men’s underwear, a pair of multi-colored shorts, and a sweatshirt.

Landau was arrested by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

“The (GDOC) stands committed in our continuing efforts to bring justice to those who pose a threat to the safe and secure operations of our facilities whether it be civilian or staff,” the department said.

IN OTHER NEWS:



