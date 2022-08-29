2 officers injured in shooting spree that left 3 people dead, 3 others injured in Phoenix

A man armed with a semiautomatic rifle and wearing tactical gear shot and killed two people and injured five, including two officers, Sunday night near Deer Valley Road and 27th Avenue in north Phoenix.

Police received a call about shots being fired near businesses around 8:30 p.m., according to a Phoenix police news release. When officers arrived in the area, the armed man opened fire on several marked patrol vehicles. Four cars were "riddled with bullets."

One officer, who was shot in the shoulder, got out of his car and returned fire toward the man, according to police. Other officers took him away from the area for medical treatment.

Another officer was hit by shrapnel in his face and other places, according to police.

Police evacuated nearby businesses and took people to a safe place.

Surveillance video shows the man walking through a parking lot and falling to the ground; it appears he took his own life, police said. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine his manner of death.

Police said the man, whose identity had not been released, was found with a rifle, several rifle magazines, incendiary devices, gas mask and helmet nearby.

Preliminary information and surveillance footage from businesses in the area show the man leaving a motel room and beginning to shoot, according to police. The man fired into the motel and at a car that was pulling into the parking lot.

A man and a woman who were inside the car were shot and died on scene, according to police. Their identities hadn't been released as of Monday morning.

Three other men who were injured during the incident were taken to hospitals and had been released.

Police said the man was also seen throwing a Molotov cocktail, which didn't ignite, at a restaurant window. Around that time, officers arrived at the scene.

The hurt officers had injuries that were not life-threatening; one of them remained hospitalized as of 7 a.m. Monday, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man armed with rifle kills 2, injures officers in Phoenix shooting