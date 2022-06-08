Two Cincinnati police officers were injured pursuing suspects in a stolen vehicle and taken to a hospital early Wednesday, a police official said.

The officers are expected to recover, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

One of the officers suffered a twisted ankle and the other dislocated a shoulder, he said.

About 3 a.m. police began pursuing a vehicle reported stolen by a 911 caller who said a 3-month-old baby also was in the backseat, Lanter said.

Police quickly determined the baby was never in the vehicle and was safe at home, he said.

Meanwhile, the car chase turned into a foot pursuit when the two suspects got out and ran off on Martin Luther King Drive at Clifton Avenue near the University of Cincinnati.

The two suspects are now in custody and under arrest, police said.

The vehicle was taken two days ago but it apparently was not reported stolen until Wednesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2 officers injured while chasing suspects in stolen vehicle