2 Ohio college students attacked in alleged hate crime, Jewish student center near campus vandalized

Two Ohio college students were assaulted and a Jewish center near the university’s campus was vandalized in two alleged targeted attacks against the Jewish community.

Early Friday morning, two Ohio State students were approached by two unknown males and were assaulted, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

>> Semi slams into water tower, damaging it; we now know what’s next for the tower

The suspect reportedly yelled a derogatory term and then assaulted both students while asking them if they were Jewish. One student was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where they were treated and released. No information was released about the second student assaulted.

A notice from the university noted that the assault was “classified by the Clery Act as a hate crime motivated by bias against the Jewish community.”

Police are also looking for two women accused of vandalizing the Ohio State Hillel Wexner Jewish Student Center on Thursday. WBNS reported that this appears to be a separate incident from the assault.

Two women allegedly went into the center, located near campus, and told the front desk that they wanted to look around.

>> A couple died in a helicopter crash; the completed investigation is adding to the mystery

Once let inside, one woman stood by the front door while the other went into a room and started taking the Israeli flags. Staff confronted the woman and then she reportedly ran out the door cursing at them, while also saying things like “You support genocide,” and “Free Palestine.”

On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement on both incidents, calling both cases “antisemitic incidents.”

“We will not tolerate hate and violence on our college campuses or anywhere in Ohio. These are despicable acts, and as Governor, I will ensure that the State continues our efforts to protect all Ohio students,” DeWine said.

DeWine also said he instructed the Ohio State Highway Patrol to work with the university’s police department and Columbus police to provide extra patrols around the area of campus.

“These patrols will begin immediately and will assist in ensuring the students and public in and around the university area safe,” DeWine said.