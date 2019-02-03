These 2 Oil Stocks Are Built to Survive Bear Markets

Oil is a volatile commodity prone to frequent and dramatic price swings. That was made clear in 2018, when oil plunged into a bear market in just a matter of weeks in the back half of the year. Despite near-term ups and downs, though, oil remains a vital source of energy. If you are looking at the sector, you should make sure to include at least one energy company in your portfolio that can ride the highs and lows in stride. That basically means you should buy either ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) or Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), two U.S. energy giants with real staying power.

Structure counts

In 2012, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) enacted a major corporate overhaul. It spun off its downstream assets (which is what refining and chemicals businesses are called in industry lingo) so it could focus on its upstream (or drilling) business. This shift meant oil and natural gas prices were the main factor driving the company's top and bottom lines. When oil prices plummeted in mid-2014, going from over $100 a barrel to the $30 range, it wasn't long before ConocoPhillips was forced to cut its dividend.

The 66% dividend cut in 2016 was a painful hit for income investors. And while ConocoPhillips has been increasing its dividend lately, that dividend cut should always be in the back of your mind, because the next oil downturn could lead to a repeat. Neither Exxon nor Chevron cut their dividends during that rough spot for the oil market.

One key reason why is that Exxon and Chevron have diversified operations encompassing both the upstream and downstream sides of the energy business. This is important because the refining and chemicals businesses they operate use oil and natural gas as key inputs. Low prices, then, are a net benefit because they lead to lower operating costs on the chemicals and refining side.

To put a number on that, Exxon's upstream earnings declined nearly 75% in 2015. But the company's downstream earnings roughly doubled, helping to offset the hit from low oil prices and limit the company's overall earnings decline to just 50% or so. And in 2014, 2015, and 2016, Exxon was able to raise its dividend. Chevon, which is a little more heavily weighted toward oil drilling, hiked its dividend at the end of 2014, held its dividend steady throughout 2015, and increased it again at the end of 2016.

The foundation is vital

The inherent balance in these companies' business models is important, but there's another key factor to consider with Exxon and Chevron: rock-solid balance sheets. One of the best ways to see this is looking at financial debt to equity. Both Exxon and Chevron sit at the low end of their closest peers on this metric, which examines how much leverage a company uses. That's pretty much where this pair always sits when it comes to debt.