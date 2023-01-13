2-year-old accidentally shoots mother in north Wichita, police say

A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother in the foot, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said Friday.

The boy’s parents, 22-year-old Kianna Beshay Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Martez Jones, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated endangering of a child. Jones was also arrested on suspicion of a drug charge.

Police were called to the shooting around 11:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. Nweji and Jones were lying in bed when the boy got a gun and accidentally shot Nweji, Ditch said in a news release.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

While police were responding to the shooting, Jones then took the gun to an acquaintance’s home in the 3000 block of East 11th, Ditch said. Police found Jones walking back from dropping off the gun when they arrived and went to check where he came from, Ditch said.

“Investigators located the gun and located an AR-15 that belonged to nobody in the residence and the individuals in the house did not know how it got there,” he said.

Police would not release more details about the shooting on Thursday, including whether a child had shot the woman as originally reported on emergency communications. At the scene, police could be seen loading a young boy into a police cruiser and handling an AR-style weapon. They also had put Jones in handcuffs.