2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police.
Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m.
The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the hospital.
The shooting happened at a home on the 1800 block of Newman Place, according to police.
It’s unclear who the firearm belonged to.
The investigation is ongoing.
