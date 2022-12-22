2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say

A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police.

Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m.

The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened at a home on the 1800 block of Newman Place, according to police.

It’s unclear who the firearm belonged to.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: