2-year-old allegedly raped at in-home daycare in Ohio

Police are investigating after a two-year-old was allegedly raped at an Ohio daycare.

Conner Matthew Walker, 20, was arrested Friday after an incident at an in-home, licensed daycare on Big Creek Parkway in Parma, WOIO reported.

An investigation between the Parma Heights Police Department and the FBI led to Walker’s arrest, according to WEWS.

>> Local home damaged after vehicle crashes into front door

Walker faces charges of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, WOIO reported.

His case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury where more charges may be added.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.