2-year-old baby shot and killed in Northern Kentucky, police say

A 2-year-old child was shot and killed in Covington Monday, according to the Covington Police Department.

The shooting happened at 12:44 p.m. in the 2500 block of Warren Street, which is near Holmes High School. Covington police said officials rushed the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where the child later died.

Rob Sanders, the Kenton County commonwealth’s attorney, said officials are looking for Selena Farrell, 23, in connection to the shooting. She is the mother of the child and is not believed to be the shooter, but she fled before police arrived to the scene of the shooting and never appeared at the hospital, Sanders said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Farrell has a warrant for violating probation, according to Sanders.

No other details about the shooting have been released. Police said they believe there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call detectives at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This is a developing story and may be updated.