2-year-old boy abandoned outside Mississippi Goodwill with a note

A 2-year-old boy was abandoned outside a Goodwill in Southaven, Mississippi, with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note, police said.

A person connected to the case was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday afternoon, according to the Southaven Police Department, which declined to provide additional details.

"At this time the investigation is still on going, no suspect information or charges are being released," the department said in a Facebook post.

The child was found outside the Goodwill drop-off just before 10 a.m. on Monday, police said. He was unable to give officers his name or the names of his parents or family members, the department said in its post.

Surveillance video captured a man, woman and a red vehicle they were driving when the boy was abandoned. The man was seen dropping the child off before walking away, police said.

An employee at Goodwill told local station WREG that the man walked up to him and said that the child's mother could no longer care for him and then left, according to the outlet. A handwritten note on a paper towel read: "child abandoned... no phone number for mom."

The boy was taken to the police station and Child Protective Services was contacted.

“Goodwill learned that a two-year-old child was left at a Goodwill attended donation center," the company said in a statement. "The child was accompanied by an adult who dropped the child off. The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child. Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police. Our security leaders are working closely with local authorities, including reviewing surveillance footage. At this time, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the police.”

Authorities were able to find one of the suspects involved after receiving numerous tips from the community.

"We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper," police chief Macon Moore said in a statement.

"We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case," the chief added. "The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects."