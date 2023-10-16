2-year-old boy accidentally shot in church parking lot, deputies say

Burke County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an accidental shooting at a church involving a 2-year old boy.

The toddler was flown to the hospital Sunday with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies said the shooting happened after church service at River Valley Baptist Church.

Witnesses described hearing a single shot fired inside a car in the parking lot. Investigators are still working to determine exactly how it happened and whether or not the toddler accidentally fired the gun himself.

Glen Alpine Fire posted photos of the medical helicopter that landed nearby to airlift the child.

Several neighbors and church members told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they’re in disbelief over the shooting.

One neighbor who goes to River Valley Baptist said he could hear people screaming after the shooting. He and his wife were up much of the night praying for the family.

The sheriff said Monday their investigation is still ongoing. He said they have seized the handgun, and they plan on meeting with the district attorney to let him decide on charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

