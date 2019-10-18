2-year-old boy with cerebral palsy celebrates Halloween with amazing 'Up' costume

2-year-old boy with cerebral palsy celebrates Halloween with amazing 'Up' costume originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A 2-year-old Ohio boy gave the world an early Halloween treat with his costume this year.

Brantley Morse, who has been fighting cerebral palsy since he was born at 24 weeks, dressed up as Carl Fredricksen from the hit Pixar film "Up."

(MORE: 'Up' photoshoot features 5-year-old birthday boy with his great grandparents)

PHOTO: Brantley Morse, 2, is dressed as Carl from the Pixar film, 'Up,' at a fall festival in Ohio, October 2019. (Courtesy Brittany Morse) More

It was Brantley's first time dressing up for the holiday, according to Akron Children's Hospital, but he did so expertly.

He wore Carl's signature sweater, glasses and bow-tie, while also donning the film's famed balloons.

(MORE: Birthday trifecta: Mom, daughter and granddaughter all share same, special day)

PHOTO: Brantley Morse, 2, smiles at his mother, Brittany Morse, while dressed as Carl from the Pixar film, 'Up,' at a fall festival in Ohio, October 2019. (Courtesy Brittany Morse) More

His mom, Brittany Morse, told ABC News that her son is also fighting stage 3 kidney disease, gastroparesis, and chronic lung disease. He has had 10 surgeries in his two years, she said.

But despite his hardships, "he is always able to put a smile on his face and others," Morse said.