2-year-old boy is critically wounded in Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville

Gunfire from outside a Mount Herman Street home struck a 2-year-old boy inside, sending him to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were alerted to the gunfire through their ShotSpotter notification system about 9 p.m. Sunday on Mount Herman near Eighth Street. They are trying to determine if the home was targeted and did not have any other information to release such as who else was inside at the time or whether it was a drive-by or someone on foot.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) or text **8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards. Or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

It's one of multiple child shootings in Jacksonville this year and the last several years.

