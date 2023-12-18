2-year-old boy dies after being shot in Northwest Baltimore residence Sunday night

A 2-year-old boy who was shot in a Northwest Baltimore residence died Sunday night.

Officers responded to a hospital around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a young child with a gunshot wound and learned that the boy was shot in a residence in the 6100 block of Park Heights Avenue in the Glen neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

The victim was driven to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said, and homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.