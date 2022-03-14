2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at south Charlotte park, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Monday morning at a south Charlotte park.

The boy was discovered around 9 a.m. on a playground at Park Road Park in the 6200 block of Park Road, according to a police incident report. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the report said.

CMPD did not release further details about the child or the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.

