A 2-year-old boy died on Thursday after being left in a car at a Memphis daycare, according to officers with the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police officers on the scene said the child was left in a car at Education is the Key Childcare on Thomas Street in North Memphis.

He was found around 2:40 p.m. and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

PHOTOS: 2-year-old boy dies after being left in car at Memphis daycare, police say

According to police, the child was picked up by a staff member Thursday morning and taken to the daycare. That staff member allegedly forgot the child in the back seat of her personal vehicle, went to work all day and came back out to realize that the child was still inside the car.

The child did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

According to police, the child was picked up by a staff member Thursday morning and taken to the daycare. That staff member allegedly forgot the child in the back seat of her personal vehicle, went to work all day and came back out to realize that the child was still inside the car.

FOX13 found out that the parents have been notified of their son’s death.

RELATED: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Signs, symptoms of each

Memphis Police said that one person is detained in connection with the child’s death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

When FOX13 crews arrived, at least 10 Memphis Police officers surrounded the children’s center and crime scene tape covered the area.

Tune in to FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest on this heartbreaking situation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: