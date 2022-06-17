2-year-old boy dies after double shooting in West Memphis, police say

A toddler is dead after being shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas.

West Memphis Police officers responded to a shots fired call Friday at 1:13 a.m. in the 700 block of N. 18th.

WMPD originally said the shooting happened June 16; FOX13 confirmed with an official that the incident occurred Friday morning.

While officers were en route, they received information that two shooting victims had arrived at Baptist Crittenden, police said.

One of the victims was a 2-year-old boy that did not survive his injuries.

The toddler’s mother is the other victim; she was transferred to Regional One and is expected to survive, police said.

WMPD said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are working to gather facts and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the West Memphis Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.

If you wish to remain anonymous and want to leave a tip and receive up a $2,000 in reward money leading to an arrest, contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

