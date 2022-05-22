2-year-old boy dies after struck by car in Avondale

A young boy was fatally struck by a car Saturday night.

A 2-year-old boy died Saturday night in Avondale after being struck by a car in the area of South 109th Avenue and West Davis Lane.

Avondale police responded to the scene at about 7:05 p.m., for an emergency call regarding a 2-year-old boy who was struck by a car.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Avondale police said.

According to police, an investigation was ongoing and no suspects were being sought.

