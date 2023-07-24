2-year-old boy falls from apartment window while parents aren’t home, CT cops say

A mom left her toddler unsupervised, and he fell out of a window and died, Connecticut police told news outlets.

The 34-year-old Hartford woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old son unsupervised along with four other kids under the age of 12, police told CT Insider.

At 3:40 p.m. on July 22, a witness saw the screen of a third-story window fall out just before the child fell, according to WFSB.

“I hear something and I look up, and I see the baby falling. So as soon as I saw that, I ran over there and I saw the baby on the floor,” Jonathan Feliciano told the outlet. “I feel sorry because he was just a child. ... He had no shirt and just diapers on.”

The boy was in critical condition, then died on July 24, according to WTNH.

The four other children were placed in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, according to CT Insider.

The mother was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a child, WTNH reported. The boy’s father has not been charged.

