2-year-old boy fires bullet in Ohio Walmart, mom charged with child endangerment

A 2-year-old boy fired a gunshot inside a Walmart in Ohio, and his mother was charged with child endangerment.

The mom and son were walking through a store in Waverly, about 60 miles south of Columbus, on Thursday morning when the shot rang out, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene, where the woman was waiting with her son. She explained that the little boy had taken her handgun from her purse and fired a shot toward the ceiling, the Waverly Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“The gunshot penetrated the ceiling, causing minor injury to the child’s forehead due to contact with the magazine,” police said.

The mom was arrested and charged with child endangerment, while the boy was released “to the care of a guardian,” according to the cops. The woman’s name was not released.

From May 2022 through April 2023, there were 162 incidents in which a child under 13 picked up a gun and fired it, killing 71 people and injuring another 96, according to non-profit outlet The Trace.

The most famous of those incidents occurred in Newport News, Va., when a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded his first-grade teacher in a classroom. His mother was charged with state and federal crimes.

“Incidents like these underscore the need for heightened awareness and safety measures to prevent such accidents from occurring,” Waverly police said on Facebook.

With News Wire Services