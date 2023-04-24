2-year-old boy found in alligator's mouth died of drowning, authorities say

A 2-year-old boy whose body was found in an alligator's mouth in Florida died of drowning, police said Monday, citing the county medical examiner.

St. Petersburg Police previously arrested his father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, on murder charges. He allegedly killed both Taylen Mosley and Pashun Jeffery, the boy's 20-year-old mother.

Jeffery was found stabbed to death in her St. Petersburg apartment on March 30, officials said. Police launched a search for her son and, after hours of searching, officers were alerted to an alligator seen with something in its mouth. The alligator was killed and Mosley's body was recovered.

An undated photo of 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, who was found dead in St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 31, 2023. / Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

Officers arrested Mosley on March 31. He was charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Family members of the victims previously launched a GoFundMe. At first, they intended to use the funds to search for Mosley. It then became a fund to cover funeral costs after his body was found. Organizers described Jeffery as a mom dedicated to making a better life for her son.

"Pashun knew being a single mom would be challenging, but she was determined to provide for her son," they wrote.

The organizers described Taylen Mosley as a "sweet and happy toddler."

"During Pashun's work breaks, she would facetime so that she could spend every moment possible with him," the post said. "During the day, Taylen would grab anyone's phone and pretend to call his mom. To see them together and their love for each other was a blessing."

