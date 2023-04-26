2-year-old boy found covered in flies, locked in feces-smeared room, Florida cops say

A 2-year-old boy ended up hospitalized after Florida deputies found him locked alone in a feces-covered room swirling with bugs, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

The boy’s condition has not been released, but police said he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the discovery was made Saturday, April 22, when police were alerted to “a 2-year-old juvenile left alone in a residence.”

“Officers observed the juvenile through the front window of the residence, slapping the window and appearing dirty with multiple flies on him,” police said in a news release.

“Officers ... made entry into the home where they assessed the juvenile and immediately called EMS. Officers noted the room the juvenile was in had feces on the walls, mounds of soiled diapers, an extreme amount of insect activity. The bedroom door of the room was locked from the outside.”

The child was taken to HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital “and ultimately was admitted for further care.”

Deputies said they located the child’s parents six hours later after “they returned from shopping.”

His 21-year-old parents have been charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect, police said. Records show the couple share a home on Mississippi Avenue in Fort Walton Beach.

