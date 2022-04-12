2-year-old boy found unresponsive at park in south Charlotte, police say

A two-year-old boy was found unresponsive at a park in south Charlotte on the morning of March 12, police said.

According to the police report, officers responded to Park Road Park at around 9 a.m., where they found the child. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he died, the report said. His identity has not been released.

According to the report, his death is classified as sudden or natural.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the case is a death investigation. No other details have been released at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this story for updates.

