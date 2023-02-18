2-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in Duquesne

A 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after he was shot in Duquesne on Friday night.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of North 3rd Street at 9:13 p.m.

BREAKING: Allegheny Co. Police confirm a 2-year-old boy was shot along North Third St in Duquesne around 9:15 tonight. Police say officers put the child in a cruiser to rush him to the hospital. Medics met police on the way and took the child the rest of the way. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/32z5M8uXvW — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) February 18, 2023

Once on scene, first responders found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Information on a potential suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

