2-year-old boy shoots himself in Johnston County with gun found at home, sheriff says

A 2-year-old boy from Four Oaks accidentally shot himself Monday night after finding a gun in the family home, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The child was alert when deputies arrived at the scene on Brookside Lane, and he taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment, Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a Tuesday news release.

Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. Monday and after arriving at the house, learned through family members that the child had gotten the gun from inside the home.

The sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are investigating.

This marks the second toddler shot in Johnston County in recent weeks.

In October, 2-year-old Warren Bennett Oser died of his wounds in Benson after finding a loaded gun in his father’s pickup.