A 2-year-old boy was shot during an incident in Milwaukee early Sunday morning

A 2-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in an incident that occurred near 26th and Locust.

MILWAUKEE - A 2-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning, and the Milwaukee Police Department said it is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and what led to the boy's injuries.

Police say the shooting took place around 4 a.m. Sunday near 26th and Locust. Police determined the 2-year-old had a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and officials have said that his injuries were non-fatal.

A 40-year-old Milwaukee female is in custody. The police department said in a statement that charges against the woman are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

