2-year-old boy shot during attempted robbery in Atlanta

A 2-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Police responded to 35 Jesse Hill Drive at 8:38 a.m. regarding a report of a shooting.

The boy was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

According to police, the victim was with his mother when he was shot during an attempted robbery at a bus stop near the Hunter Hills neighborhood.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are handling the investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: