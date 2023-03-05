2-year-old boy shot during attempted robbery in Atlanta
A 2-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday morning in Atlanta.
Police responded to 35 Jesse Hill Drive at 8:38 a.m. regarding a report of a shooting.
The boy was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.
According to police, the victim was with his mother when he was shot during an attempted robbery at a bus stop near the Hunter Hills neighborhood.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are handling the investigation.
