2-year-old boy shot by Tooele man not allowed to have guns

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the the leg on Sunday by a man police say is restricted from possessing guns. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the leg in Tooele over the weekend.

As police investigated the incident, they discovered the man who allegedly shot the toddler may have been intoxicated and had multiple guns and drugs in his home despite not being allowed to possess firearms, according to police.

Kurt Anthony Mora, 58, of Tooele, was arrested Sunday for investigation of drug possession with intent to distribute, six counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a weapon while under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday about 2:20 p.m., Mora was at a neighbor's house and the neighbor was showing a handgun to Mora, according to a police booking affidavit.

"As Kurt Mora took possession of the gun, it went off, hitting the 2-year-old victim," the affidavit states. "A witness stated that Kurt Mora may have also been intoxicated during the incident, and I could smell the odor of alcohol on Kurt Mora's breath."

The boy was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg and, according to Tooele police, was "stable" by Sunday night.

As police questioned Mora, he admitted having guns in his own home — even though he is not allowed to possess them because of his criminal record, police stated. Officers then obtained a search warrant for Mora's home.

"Officers found five firearms with ammunition set around the house in dresser drawers and closets. Over a dozen individual zip-lock bags for distribution containing marijuana, a powdery white substance," and a plastic bag that had "mushrooms" written on it were also found along with other drug paraphernalia and THC products, the affidavit states.

Police noted in the affidavit that "Kurt Mora has been convicted multiple times in the past" and has "a history of drinking and this incident supports conditions for continued detention." Most recently, Mora was convicted of DUI in 2021 and placed on two years probation, which ended in January, according to court records.