2-year-old boy's parents both killed in Highland Park parade shooting

Both parents of a 2-year-old boy were among the seven people killed in Monday's mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, CBS Chicago reports. Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were separated from their son, Aiden, when the gunfire erupted.

A couple, Dana and Greg Ring, told CBS Chicago they took Aiden in during the ensuing chaos. They said they found him with a stranger, who was also in shock.

"She was physically shaking, her whole body, which told us that ... she shouldn't be having to hold, and/or deal with a little one at the same time," Dana Ring said.

The boy was not hurt.

"We took the little boy," Greg Ring said. "I put him in my arms."

Greg Ring said he tried to search for Aiden's parents.

"And I saw the scene," he said.

"Carnage," added Dana Ring.

The couple took Aiden to a fire station. A Highland Park police detective later reunited him with his grandparents at a hospital.

Aiden's grandparents will care for him, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the toddler.

Dozens of people were also wounded in the shooting, Highland Park police said Tuesday. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, was taken into custody Monday night, several hours after the shooting. Investigators believe the suspect fired more than 70 rounds from the roof of a building overlooking the parade route.

Crimo was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder.

