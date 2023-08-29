2-year-old Brooklyn boy beaten to death by mother’s boyfriend: NYPD

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read
2

A 2-year-old Brooklyn boy was beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend — a horrendous assault that included throwing the toddler onto the floor, police said Tuesday.

Latrell Lewis, 23, is facing murder charges for the death of the boy, who was rushed to Brookdale Medical Center on Sunday with extensive injuries, including bruises to the stomach, police said. The child, whose name was not immediately released, died at the hospital.

Based on the injuries, the child’s death was immediately determined to be a homicide.

Medics were called to the baby’s home on E. 68th St. near Avenue U in Bergen Beach just before noon Sunday after the child began complaining of stomach pains and fell unconscious.

During their investigation, cops determined that Lewis, who lives in the home, allegedly inflicted the injuries on the child and threw the boy onto the floor at least once, police sources said.

It’s Lewis’ first arrest in the city, police said. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Tuesday morning.

Recommended Stories

  • Best Buy earnings beat estimates, but it wasn't a great quarter

    Best Buy's quarter had several holes in it that investors should consider before cheering an earnings beat.

  • Snapchat's new 'Dreams' feature uses generative AI to remix users' selfies

    Snapchat has added a new generative AI feature to its app, called “Dreams.”

  • German Bionic’s latest exoskeleton helps healthcare workers lift elderly patients

    German Bionic, the robot exoskeleton startup behind the lightweight Apogee exosuit, just revealed the Apogee+, a hardware refresh intended to service health care workers. The powered exoskeleton allows nurses and other health care professionals to have greater access to patients, particularly the elderly and the infirm. The company hopes to decrease the “immense levels of stress endured” by these medical professionals.

  • Google just made it a lot easier for people to begin automating their smart home

    Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.

  • Get up to 52% off Amazing Deals at REI and Backcountry this Labor Day

    Both REI and Backcountry are hosting their highly anticipated Labor Day sales, offering discounts of up to 40% off on a wide range of outdoor equipment and apparel.

  • Amazon acquires Fig, a startup building autocomplete for the command line

    Amazon has acquired Fig, a Y Combinator (YC) alum that has been setting out to turbo-charge the command line terminal. In a blog post published yesterday, CEO and cofounder Brendan Falk said that Amazon was acquiring Fig's technology, while its employees -- including two cofounders -- would be joining Amazon's cloud subsidiary AWS. Founded out of San Francisco in 2020, Fig had raised a little north of $2 million in funding, which means that Amazon is unlikely to have broken the bank for the startup.

  • Duet AI, Google's AI assistant suite, expands across Google Cloud

    Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.

  • Allseated, a virtual venue tour and event planning platform, raises $20M

    Allseated, a platform that helps event organizers plan and showcase venues virtually, has raised $20 million in an equity round of funding. Founded in 2011, Allseated serves a collaborative space-visualization platform that allows venues and planners to create virtual walkthroughs for prospective clients, including tools for building 360-degree views of buildings and designing floor plans. Indeed, Allseated launched a "metaverse for enterprises" last May, however alongside today's funding news the company revealed that it's spinning out its so-called "meetaverse" division into a standalone entity, though it provided no further context on why it's doing so, who's heading it up, or how it will be funded.

  • Redwood Materials raises $1B to expand US battery supply chain

    Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.

  • ControlRooms.ai raises $10M for industrial manufacturing troubleshooting platform

    Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai.

  • Google Colab gains an enterprise tier

    Google Colaboratory (Colab for short), Google’s service designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a browser, including code to run AI apps, is gaining an enterprise tier. Called Colab Enterprise, the new offering combines Colab notebooks -- the environment where developers write Python code -- with what Google describes as "enterprise-level security" and "compliance support capabilities."

  • Google launches BigQuery Studio, a new way to work with data

    According to a NewVantage survey, 97.6% of major worldwide organizations are focusing investments into big data and AI. Google's proposed solution is BigQuery Studio, a new service within BigQuery, its fully managed serverless data warehouse, that provides a single experience to edit programming languages including SQL, Python and Spark to run analytics and machine learning workloads at "petabyte scale." BigQuery Studio is available in preview as of this week.

  • Stock futures steady with consumer confidence data on deck: Stock market news today

    Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors prepared for a stream of economic data.

  • Eldercare robot ElliQ nabs another $25 million in funding

    The Israeli firm announced a $36 million Series B in the early days of the pandemic, and now it’s adding another $25 million. The new raise, which includes $20 million in venture capital and $5 million in venture debt, brings its total raise up to $83 million. The round was led by Toyota’s Woven Capital growth funding, along with participation from Toyota Ventures, OurCrowd and Western Technology Investment.

  • America's manufacturing boom is facing a labor crunch: Morning Brief

    The US manufacturing renaissance is coming up against the practical challenge of finding enough workers to make it happen.

  • 2 fans run onto Coors Field, grab Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

    Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.

  • Lightspeed backs Markato, a marketplace that helps independent brands break into Asia

    During the pandemic, almost all retailers in Asia established an e-commerce presence and adopted digital payments. Markato wants to change that with a cross-border marketplace focused on independent brands that also lets them manage their Asia wholesale operations in one place. The startup is launching in Hong Kong today with $5 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed, marking the venture firm’s first investment in Hong Kong.

  • SMU's Hail Mary to play big-time football again

    The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?

  • José Altuve completes first career cycle with late HR over Green Monster

    Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.

  • SEC settles first NFT enforcement case, fines LA media company $6M

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a non-fungible token project, marking the first time the authority has taken enforcement action against a company for selling unregistered NFTs. Impact Theory, a Los Angeles-based media company, "encouraged potential investors to view the purchase of Founder's Key [the company's NFT project] as an investment into the business, stating that investors would profit from their purchases if Impact Theory was successful in its efforts," the SEC order said, adding that the digital assets offered to investors were in the form of "investment contracts" and therefore "securities."