2-year-old Brooklyn boy beaten to death by mother’s boyfriend: NYPD

A 2-year-old Brooklyn boy was beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend — a horrendous assault that included throwing the toddler onto the floor, police said Tuesday.

Latrell Lewis, 23, is facing murder charges for the death of the boy, who was rushed to Brookdale Medical Center on Sunday with extensive injuries, including bruises to the stomach, police said. The child, whose name was not immediately released, died at the hospital.

Based on the injuries, the child’s death was immediately determined to be a homicide.

Medics were called to the baby’s home on E. 68th St. near Avenue U in Bergen Beach just before noon Sunday after the child began complaining of stomach pains and fell unconscious.

During their investigation, cops determined that Lewis, who lives in the home, allegedly inflicted the injuries on the child and threw the boy onto the floor at least once, police sources said.

It’s Lewis’ first arrest in the city, police said. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Tuesday morning.