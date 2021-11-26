2-year-old child dies after being struck by vehicle in Tacoma parking lot

Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening in the parking lot of a Tacoma apartment complex.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of East 56th Street. Tacoma Police Department Patrol officer Gary Wurges said a vehicle was driving through the parking lot when the child ran between two cars and was hit by the vehicle.

The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Wurges said the driver showed no signs of impairment from alcohol or drugs. No one has been arrested.

“This doesn’t seem to be anything other than a super unfortunate incident,” Wurges said.