2-year-old child dies after being trapped in crib in Iola

IOLA − Officials are investigating the death of a toddler who became trapped in a crib.

On Monday afternoon, a caller reported a 2-year-old child was not breathing, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office. A preliminary investigation found the toddler became trapped between the slats and the corner of a crib, the Sheriff's Office said.

Iola Ambulance and Gold Cross Ambulance transported the toddler to ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca, but doctors pronounced the child dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office and Village of Iola Police Department are investigating the incident.

