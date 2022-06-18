2-year-old child shot inside Brunswick home on Friday night

10:30 p.m Friday night, Brunswick Police Department responded to Southeast Georgia Health System in reference to a 2-year-old child being shot. The toddler was driven to that hospital but has since been transported in critical condition to UF Health Shands Jacksonville.

According to witnesses, Aaron Holland, the lone gunman, was visiting the residence when he began shooting from inside the restroom, striking the toddler with gunfire. At the time of the shooting, the residence was occupied by several adults and four minors under the age of 10.

Aaron Holland, 23, of Brunswick has outstanding warrants through the Glynn County Police Department, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and pending warrants through the Brunswick Police Department. He is to be considered armed and Dangerous.

BPD warns anyone who comes across Holland, to not approach and call 911.

