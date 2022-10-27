2-year-old Chinese girl washes her father's laptop with soap after hearing him say it's full of 'trash'

1
Bryan Ke
·2 min read

A 2-year-old girl in China washed her father’s MacBook with soap after hearing him say it was full of “trash” during breakfast.

The incident happened inside the family's home in China’s Shandong province on Oct. 20 when the girl's mother, surnamed Zhang, heard the water running inside their bathroom. Zhang was shocked to find her husband’s MacBook submerged in soapy water and their daughter preparing to wash the laptop with more soap.

Zhang filmed the incident and latershared it online. The video shows the 2-year-old girl, nicknamed Duomi, washing the “dirty” laptop in a basin with water running over it. She prepares to lather the laptop with more soap before her mother pulls the MacBook out from the water.

Her father was asleep and snoring loudly. I heard someone was doing something in our bathroom,” the mother reportedly told local newspaper Jinan Times. “I entered the bathroom and saw what my daughter was doing. I almost died from anger.”

More from NextShark: University in China bans professor whose wife alleges he beat her over 1,000 times

She later explained that their daughter heard her father, surnamed Wang, complaining that “there was too much trash on his computer” while eating breakfast and took it upon herself to help clean it for him.

Zhang tried to turn on the 9,000 yuan (approximately $1,245) Apple laptop shortly after and again days later but to no avail. While the mother admitted she felt angry at first, she could not help but be amused by her daughter's gesture to help her father.

At that time I really wanted to hit her to teach her a lesson. But my second thought was that she is too young to understand what she did was wrong,” she said.

More from NextShark: Chinese TV producer missing after accusing officials of covering up truth about 'chained woman’

The video reportedly went viral on Weibo, where it has been viewed over 100 million times. Some users found humor in the viral clip, with one writing, “What a good job she’s done! Only thing is that it wasted a computer.”

Another Weibo user shared a similar experience they had with a family member, writing, “My younger sister liked washing mobile phones when she was two-three years old. My father’s, my mother’s and my mobile were all put in the water by her. She has been beaten for this, but she didn’t remember the lesson.”

 

More from NextShark: Hong Kong star Andy Lau goes viral for doing housework

Featured Image via Hua Tuan Jin Cu花团锦簇

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

China launches effort to ‘purify’ the internet ahead of Lunar New Year celebration, Winter Games

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's tops profit estimates, draws low-income customers

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp beat quarterly comparable sales and profit estimates on Thursday, helped by higher menu prices and an increase in restaurant traffic from inflation-weary customers looking for value meals. Like other fast-food chains, McDonald's raised prices of its burgers and fries to keep up with surging commodity and labor costs. Its U.S. menu prices rose over 10% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 versus the prior year.

  • Women with scars, burns, and birthmarks want people to stop acting like their facial differences are 'scary' costumes to replicate on Halloween

    Four women with facial differences dread Halloween because people often imitate the way they look. They're backing a new TikTok campaign to stop it.

  • 12-year-old math and music prodigy in Singapore is already taking up 2 college degrees

    A 12-year-old boy in Singapore has been featured on local media for taking two bachelor’s degrees in separate institutions at the same time. Nathanael Koh, who started primary school at age 3, is now a first-year math student at New Zealand’s University of Canterbury, and a final-year music composition student at the Australian Guild of Music Education (AGME). Since he began studying, Nathanael has cleared three to four academic years in just one.

  • Thai man loses more than 20 lbs. after wife promises a PlayStation 5 as reward

    A Thai man shared his successful weight loss journey on Facebook after his wife promised him a PlayStation 5 if he lost 10kg (approximately 22 lbs). On Oct. 18, Prab Laoharojanaphan took to Facebook to share a “before” and “after” photo of his weight loss. The PlayStation 5, which is still hard to find in Thailand due to stock shortages, retails for 15,690 baht (approximately $415) for the digital edition while the standard edition will set back gamers 18,690 baht (approximately $494).

  • Manchester Chinese consulate staff claims he lost consciousness after being attacked by protestor

    More than a week after a violent scuffle erupted at his workplace, a staff member with the Chinese consulate in Manchester, United Kingdom, is claiming he was attacked by a protester. Gao Lianjia said he was standing near the consulate’s gate on Oct. 16 when one of the pro-Hong Kong independence protesters “knocked me down by running against my belly.” “He then knocked off my eyeglasses and attacked me on the face,” Gao said of the protester, whom he described as a man wearing a black combat glove on his left hand, according to Sky News.

  • 'British people shouldn't live in Singapore': Tiktoker describes screaming during encounter with night jogger

    A TikToker shared her experience as a U.K. woman in Singapore, explaining an encounter with a night jogger she mistook for a mugger through fits of laughter. TikTok user @ilibabyyyy, a 22-year-old woman who moved from the U.K. to Singapore, was fighting tears of laughter in a recent video she uploaded to her account on Tuesday. Titled “British people shouldn’t live in Singapore !!,” ilibabyyyy shares how she screamed instinctively when she saw a man approaching her late at night.

  • Korean restaurant in Quebec threatened for not serving in French reopens with help from community

    A Korean restaurant in Québec City, Canada, will be reopening after closing two weeks ago due to harassment and threats for not serving in French. Bab Sang, a restaurant located at 1282 Avenue Maguire in Québec, reportedly received threatening phone calls after Le Soleil, a local newspaper, published an article that noted the restaurant’s servers’ inability to speak French and that their menu was only written in English. The harassment came during the election campaign, wherein party leaders promised to ensure the viability of the French language.

  • NYPD Is Wary Of Possible 'Racially Motivated' Violence Against Poll Workers Ahead of Midterms

    As we get closer to the midterm elections, there’s been an uptick of anxiety around the safety of poll workers and various groups who intend to watch voters cast their ballots. The New York Police Department will require “elevated vigilance” as we get closer to November 8th, CNN reports.

  • New York has the most expensive rents in the U.S. This city is No. 2…

    Rents in Boston are soaring past housing costs in famously pricey California cities like San Francisco and San Jose, making it the country’s second most expensive city for tenants, according to a new report from Zumper. The only more expensive city is New York, where median rent prices for a one-bedroom hover just below $3,900, Zumper said. “Like most large cities in the country, Boston’s housing market is undersupplied — but that housing shortage is especially tough to overcome in Beantown thanks to prohibitive zoning laws that favor single-family homes,” Zumper said in its report.

  • Vaults for the dead smashed in North Dakota Muslim cemetery vandalism

    The incident occurred sometime before Friday morning at a vacant building of the Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead (ISFM) in the 8000 block of 25th St. South, according to reports. “They needed to have some sort of tool to get in, and then also to break up these vaults,” Heidi Soliman, a spokesperson with ISFM, told InForum. InForum noted that there are no signs outside the vacant building that identify its affiliation with ISFM.

  • Voice actress behind TikTok's text-to-speech feature reveals herself: 'Finally I can tell you guys'

    The voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech feature has spoken and she's a Canadian local radio host.

  • Canadian police begin investigation into Chinese 'police stations' operating in Greater Toronto Area

    Canada’s national police service has announced that it has begun an investigation into alleged criminal activity at the Chinese police stations reportedly set up in Ontario. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) revealed the investigation in a statement to CP24 without specifying the nature of the reported criminal activity nor the locations of the so-called police stations in the Greater Toronto Area.

  • Pope Francis says priests and nuns watch 'vice of porn,' warns 'the devil enters from there'

    Pope Francis admitted that priests and nuns watch the "vice of porn" and encouraged seminarians to delete pornographic content from their phones.

  • ‘The calm before the storm’: Employer healthcare premiums hold steady despite inflation, but experts warn that may not last

    Employers are paying roughly the same amount for health insurance this year compared to the year before. Annual family premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance are averaging $22,463 in 2022, largely unchanged from the $22,221 last year. Workers are contributing $6,106 on average this year toward the cost of the family premium, while employers pay the rest, the survey of more than 2,100 small and large employers by KFF found.

  • People can totally relate to this hilarious montage of a little boy’s dislike for mornings

    This little guy is definitely not a morning person...

  • Koreans boycott Paris Baguette for mishandling death of 23-year-old employee found in mixing machine

    On Oct. 14, the 23-year-old woman was operating a sauce mixing machine alone at the company’s factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi province, during her graveyard shift when her upper body was pulled into the appliance. Other employees who reportedly witnessed their co-worker’s disfigured body being pulled out of the machine were also required to work by the accident site. The company’s response to the incident, perceived as callous, has prompted nationwide boycotts and protests against Paris Baguette and its parent company SPC Group, both of which are based in Seoul.

  • What is ‘vampire skin’? The new beauty TikTok trend replaces ‘glass skin’

    You don't have to be a "Twilight" fan to enjoy this one.

  • Trevor Noah Says Herschel Walker Should Have a Say in Woman’s Abortion Because ‘It’s Probably His’ (Video)

    "Ladies, check. They're all his," Noah joked

  • Utah Deputy Tries to Catch Black Suspect While Wielding a Lasso

    A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Michigan was caught on body camera twirling a lasso as she looked for a Black shoplifting suspect, per KSL TV News. In the audio, she insists there was no problem with it. However, Black residents and activists said watching the video took them back to the days fugitive slaves were escaping those same ropes.

  • Most Americans, British and Australians support helping Taiwan if China attacks, new poll shows

    A new study revealed that the majority of adults from the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia believe other countries should offer help to Taiwan in case an invasion occurs. The YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project, a study focused on "exploring populism, globalisation and attitudes on topics ranging from food, travel and technology to immigration, cultural beliefs and the environment," found that the majority of its American (52%), British (51%) and Australian (62%) participants think “other countries should provide help to Taiwan” if China were to annex it, The Guardian reported. Survey participants from other countries such as Sweden (55%), Denmark (51%), India (51%), Japan (55%), Kenya (63%), Nigeria (60%), France (38%), Germany (43%), Spain (38%) and Poland (40%) also think the same.