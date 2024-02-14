2-year-old Corry boy was starved when he died. Mom is on trial on 1st-degree murder charge

As the 2-year-old boy was left hungry and thirsty in his feces-smeared crib in an upstairs room in an apartment in Corry, his 21-year-old mother was downstairs, on her cellphone for hours with a man in the southern United States.

The mom, Kayle R. Mealy, was texting the man sexually explicit text messages and sexually explicit photos of herself.

Upstairs, Mealy's son, Bryson Mealy, had been in his crib without food or water for about 19 hours.

He was found dead on Jan. 20, 2021. He was emaciated and dehydrated. He weighed 21.61 pounds, 8 pounds less than what he had weighed about a month earlier.

The autopsy report listed the cause of Bryson's death as "parental indifference."

A jury is now hearing evidence on whether that indifference rose to the level of first-degree murder, a premeditated homicide, or whether it was more like extreme neglect and a lesser degree of homicide, such as third-degree murder or manslaughter.

As Kayle Mealy, now 24, stands trial in Erie County Common Pleas Court, District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz is arguing that Mealy intentionally starved Bryson — that she "made a conscious choice to withhold the basic needs from her child," Hirz told the jury in her opening statement on Tuesday.

Hirz said Mealy was focused on playing video games and being on the phone with the man Hirz described as "her new love." She said Mealy, in text messages, expressed the need for a vacation and her desire to play video games to keep her mind off being a mom.

Hirz described Mealy as a self-centered young woman who lived primarily "for gaming, talking, being on her phone. She only cared about those devices. She was only concerned about gaming."

The result, Hirz said, was the murder of Bryson, "a child she was not interested in caring for."

Defense says Corry mom was 'overwhelmed'

Mealy never acted with "a specific intent to kill," her court-appointed lawyer, Bruce Sandmeyer, said in his opening statement.

Sandmeyer acknowledged that Bryson was living in "deplorable conditions" with his mother in their apartment in the 200 block of Chord Road.

Photos entered into evidence showed the crib streaked with feces, as if a child had been playing in it, and with chipped paint. Other photos showed a bathroom with a clogged toilet, bedrooms strewn with clothes and a kitchen and living room scattered with with pizza, chicken nuggets, an ashtray filled with cigarette butts and empty bottles of Dr Pepper.

Sandmeyer said Mealy never intended to kill her son, but failed to care for him properly because she suffered from anxiety and was "in over her head." Mealy, Sandmeyer said, "is a young woman who was overwhelmed by the situation she was in."

"The evidence will show negligence," Sandmeyer said.

Mealy herself said she slept for about 19 hours and did not check on her son during that time until she found him dead in his crib, according to her interview with Corry police Sgt. Brett Sproveri hours after Bryson's death.

"There are times when I don't want to be mom," Mealy said in the videotaped interview, which was shown in court on Tuesday. "I was just too young."

Mealy also said, "I loved the crap out of that kid."

Mom would face life sentence if convicted of intentionally killing son

Mealy's trial is scheduled to last two days in the courtroom of Judge John J. Mead. She is also charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Mealy would receive a mandatory sentence of life in state prison with no possibility of parole. She as been in the Erie County Prison with no bond set since her arrest in March 2022.

The investigation of Bryson's death started when Corry police responded to Mealy's residence on Jan. 20, 2021, on a report of a cardiac arrest involving a 2-year-old boy, according to testimony. Mealy had called 911.

Mealy was the primary caregiver for her son, according to what both Hirz and Sandmeyer told the jury. Evidence showed that Bryson every other weekend lived with his father, William Hoffman, and Hoffman's wife.

Hoffman's wife, Kaitlyn Szymanski, who was Bryson's stepmother, testified on Tuesday that she would often pick up Bryson at Mealy's apartment but that she never went inside. Hoffman did not testify.

Szymanski, 23, of Cambridge Springs, testified that she, Hoffman and Hoffman's family last saw Bryson on Jan. 8-11, 2021. Szymanski described Bryson as a happy child with a strong appetite.

When she last saw Bryson, she notice nothing out of the ordinary, Szymanski testified.

Bryson then went back to his mother's apartment.

About a week later, according to the prosecution's case, Kayle Mealy played video games and texted her love interest for hours. Mealy behaved in that manner "when her son was upstairs dying in his crib," Hirz told the jury.

"This was not a mistake," Hirz said. "This was not poor judgment."

