2-year-old in critical condition after being shot inside Jacksonville home

A 2-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by gunfire inside a home in the Durkeeville area.

Just after 9:00 pm Sunday JSO responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Mt. Herman Street just off I-95. The boy was inside a home when he was hit by gunfire from outside.

Detectives from the JSO Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit were processing evidence and searching for surveillance video late into the night.

As of now, JSO has no suspect information. It’s not clear if the house was targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



