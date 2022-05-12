2-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive inside Munhall home

Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a home in Munhall.

Police said around 1:24 a.m., they were notified of the unresponsive child in the 1400 block of Margaret Street.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

