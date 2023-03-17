2-year-old crossing street with family is killed in hit-and-run, Virginia police say

A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in Virginia while crossing the street with family, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:50 p.m. March 10 in Virginia Beach, the city police department said in a news release.

A family with a 2-year-old child was crossing the street when a pickup truck turned right on a red light and didn’t yield to the pedestrians crossing, according to police.

The truck struck the 2-year-old and then drove off, according to police. The child was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Officers found the driver, identified as a 77-year-old man, and arrested him, police said. The driver faces a charge of felony hit and run with injury.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606.

