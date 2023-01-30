2-year-old daughter of Manchester murder victim: 'I want my daddy.'

Jan. 30—Arabella, the 2-year-old girl whose father was fatally shot over the weekend outside a Manchester bar, wondered why her dad hadn't called her.

"I want my daddy. I want my daddy," Arabella's mother, Kiara Mckenzie, recalled their daughter saying Sunday night.

Mckenzie and Arabella, who was wearing pink and white ribbons in her hair, came to Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday for the arraignment of the man accused of killing Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester, early Saturday.

"I just hope that I can see a bit of remorse in this man" Mckenzie said.

She didn't get that chance.

John Delee, 22, of Salem waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and reckless conduct. He didn't appear in a courtroom.

Manchester police said Saturday that a dispute occurred inside the Goat Bar and Grill, 50 Old Granite St., which later led to the confrontation out in the street, where the fatal shooting happened early Saturday.

A video posted on multiple social media accounts shows Pouliot punching Delee, who is seen immediately pulling a gun and firing several shots.

"From what I know of the case, I'm confident ultimately that he will be found not guilty," Delee's Massachusetts attorney, Benjamin Falkner, told reporters. "I expect to raise a self-defense claim."

Delee will have a bail hearing, he said.

Pouliot's mother, Michelle, said her son was shot eight times in the chest.

"Fight one-on-one like the old days," she said during an interview at the courthouse.

She said her son weighed "only 130 pounds soaking wet. This dude is 300." Court paperwork actually listed Delee as weighing 330 pounds.

"Cowards shoot you, especially eight times in the chest," she said.

An autopsy determined that the cause of Pouliot's death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg said the manner of Pouliot's death was homicide.

The victim's mother didn't know what led to the fatal encounter.

He was at "the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

Al Fleury, owner of The Goat, said the alleged shooter was asked to leave his establishment about an hour before the murder.

"It was not like there was a fight that spilled into the road and that happened," Fleury said Sunday.

Delee's family and friends at the courthouse didn't want to talk to reporters.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said others were put in danger when the shooting occurred.

"The reckless conduct charge reflects the concern and the danger to those who were standing nearby when this incident occurred," Chase said.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Delee "placed or may have placed another in danger of serious bodily injury, by means of a deadly weapon, by firing a gun in the area of pedestrians."

A police affidavit remained sealed.

Asked how Delee was feeling, his attorney said: "He's being held in custody, which is something that I don't think anybody ever wants. It's difficult emotionally."

Mckenzie, who lives in Hooksett, said a video of the fatal encounter left her "speechless."

"Just the amount of danger that everyone was in within 25 feet of that person," she said. "It could have been any of them. It could have been somebody else's son or brother or father."

Mckenzie said she and Pouliot, her former boyfriend, had been in a five-year relationship. They had worked out a co-parenting schedule that called for them to care for their daughter two days a week each with rotating three-day weekends.

Arabella, who will turn 3 in March, was with Pouliot's family while her dad went out with a friend to the bar Friday night, Mckenzie said.

Mckenzie said she and Pouliot wanted to "be the best parents that we could be for our daughter," she said.

