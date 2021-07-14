2-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle in Santa Fe

Jul. 14—Santa Fe police say a 2-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon and later died after being airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, in the area of Acequia Lane and Vuelta de Las Acequias in Santa Fe shortly before 4 p.m.

"Investigators learned the 2-year-old child followed a family member out of a residence unnoticed," the Santa Fe Police Department said on its Facebook page. "As the family member pulled out of their driveway the child was struck by the vehicle."

Police said the child was initially transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and subsequently airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital. Investigators were notified that the child died shortly before 7 p.m.

The post does not say whether the child was a boy or a girl.

Police say that neither speed nor driver impairment were factors in the incident, although the case remains under investigation.