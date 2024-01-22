2-year-old dead after shooting in Covington

A 2-year-old is dead after a shooting in Covington Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Warren Street just before 1 p.m. for a report that a child had been shot, according to Covington police.

Officials said the child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating, but have not released any details about how the child was shot.

A statement from the department said officers believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call Covington detectives at 859-292-2234.

