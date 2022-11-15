2-year-old who died in Lynnwood may have been exposed to fentanyl, detectives say

Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who may have been exposed to fentanyl.

Snohomish County deputies were called to a Lynnwood home on Saturday at around 4 a.m. after the boy was reported to be unresponsive. They gave the child medical aid until medics arrived and took the boy to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies requested help from the sheriff’s office’s Special Investigations Unit, whose detectives discovered that the child was being cared for by his 40-year-old mother on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Shortly after the woman and her child arrived at the apartment, the boy became unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said they found what was believed to be heroin and fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The woman’s vehicle was also impounded as evidence.

Detectives said they believe the boy’s death was likely from fentanyl exposure, but the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.