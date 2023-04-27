2-year-old died from ‘non-accidental’ injuries, NC cops say. Now, grandma is charged

A 2-year-old girl died from “non-accidental trauma” — and now her grandmother is charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

Rubie Charlottelette Thomas also faces a charge of felony child abuse after her granddaughter was found with bruises and broken bones that had “healed over,” according to the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina.

Police didn’t list attorney information for Thomas in an April 27 news release.

The case dates to April 1, when officers were called to a home east of downtown Greensboro. While there, first responders reported finding a 2-year-old “suffering from apparent cardiac arrest.”

“Life-saving efforts were conducted on-scene, however, the child was declared deceased upon arrival to the local hospital,” police wrote. “At this time, medical staff and detectives noted signs of potential child abuse.”

During an investigation, officers determined the girl suffered intentional injuries April 1 while her grandmother was caring for her.

Thomas is accused of seriously hurting the toddler during an assault. She caused multiple injuries, including “rib fractures, over 50 contusions” and “bleeding on the brain,” according to warrants obtained by WGHP.

Thomas, 59, was arrested in Greensboro on April 26, records show.

Grandmother is charged with murder after 8-year-old beaten to death, NC cops say

Grandma’s body found in NC over a year after relatives accused of concealing her death