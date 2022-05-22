2-year-old dies, 19-year-old man charged with murder in Wells, Maine shooting

Wells, Maine, police respond to a residence on Crediford Road where three people were shot Saturday, May 21, 2022.

WELLS, Maine — A 2-year-old girl has died following a shooting in a residence in Wells, Maine, late Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, Maine State Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Andrew Huber Young with murder. He is accused of shooting three people on Saturday, at approximately 4:20 p.m. at 97 Crediford Road.

The young child who died has been identified as Octavia Huber Young of Wells. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

Two men were also shot and wounded. They were treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Sunday they will not be name the two men nor discuss the victims' relationships to the suspect.

Police investigate a residence where three people were shot on Crediford Road in Wells, Maine, Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Huber Young is being held at York County Jai without bail, according to police.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting with the assistance of the Wells Police Department.

It is expected that Andrew Huber Young will face additional charges as the investigation proceeds, according to police.

If you need help

As a community service, the following information is published with stories in which domestic and/or sexual violence is alleged:

Help available in York County, Maine: Caring Unlimited, based in Sanford, Maine, offers individualized safety planning services to anyone impacted by domestic abuse, supporting thousands throughout York County through each year with free programs. The Caring Unlimited hotline is available 24 hours per day: 1-800-239-7298. More information at caring-unlimited.org.

