2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Statesville, deputies say

A two-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot by an older sibling Thursday evening, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at home on Fort Dobbs Road in Statesville.

Deputies said the victim’s five-year-old brother found a loaded gun inside the family’s vehicle.

The two-year-old was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, where they later died.

Deputies said this shooting is still under investigation.

However, no charges have been filed at this time.

