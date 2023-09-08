2-year-old dies after accidental shooting involving another child

Sep. 8—CORBIN — A two-year-old has died after being shot accidentally shot in the head by another child.

According to a release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Martin Road at 9:51 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Corbin Police Department and the Corbin Fire Department both responded to the scene and arrived prior to sheriff's department personnel. The fire department transported the toddler to Baptist Health — Corbin where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation, according to the sheriff's office, revealed the child had been accidentally shot once in the head by another child in the home after that child was able to gain access to a firearm.

Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte is leading the ongoing investigation and was assisted by the Corbin Police Department, the Corbin Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley, DCBS (Department of Community Based Services) personnel, and other Whitley County Sheriff deputies.