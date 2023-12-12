2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting herself, Hampton police say

Police in Hampton are investigating the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl Tuesday.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Marcella Road just after 1 p.m. When they arrived, emergency services found the girl suffering a gunshot wound. She later died at a hospital.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the girl was inside of a home where she “obtained a loaded firearm and accidently shot herself.”

At this time, police have not announced charges related to the shooting, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com